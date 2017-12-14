Med-view beats peers to commence direct flight to Dubai

Med-view Airline broke the record by becoming the first indigenous Airline in Nigeria to venture into direct flight operations to Dubai.

The Airline commenced flight operation into Dubai as its hub city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 7, 2017 as reported in the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE).

Med-View Airline is an airline based in Lagos, Nigeria. The airline was founded in 2007 as a charter airline, mainly operating Haji flights, and has offered domestic passenger services since November 2012. It has since expanded into regional and long-haul scheduled passenger routes. Med-View Airline Plc. was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on January 31, 2017.

With a market capitalization of 18.624 billion naira, the record breaking Airline, Med-view is trading at 1.91Naira as at Thursday December 14, 2017, with its previous close at the same amount in the NSE.

The airline released a statement through the NSE to inform its shareholders and other stakeholders that the achievement is the beginning of more good things to come.

The first flight use in the inauguration of the Airline had about 80 percent revenue passengers on-board. The minister of women affairs, Hajia Aisha Jumai Al Hassan, the representative of the minister of Aviation, other governmental/ regulatory representatives and those of the Oba of Lagos were among the passengers on board the first flight.

Notwithstanding the competition from other carrier, the Airline is optimistic about making Dubai operations a preferred choice for passengers.