Med-view explains cancellation of London flight, says its operation was being sabotaged in Europe

Medview airline today explained the reasons behind its London flight cancellations.

In a statement signed by Isiaq Na-Allah, Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial made available to journalists, he explained that after the departure of our flight from Lagos to London on Wednesday 24 Jan, the airline was informally informed by its handling agent that they will not be providing services to our aircraft.

Na-Allah adder that the airline immediately sought intervention of the Gatwick Authority who is expected to be unbiased but joined the fray surprisingly. Not wanting to take chances, they sought for alternative handling arrangements to avert an ugly situation but this proved abortive.

“Our passengers who were scheduled to come to Lagos on this service were therefore denied boarding and we had to provide accommodations and logistics for them with the hope that we will clear the issue the next day and then operate the service.

“Our European partner, EAA came and intervened but this also proved abortive. This we view strongly as unethical and draws a suspicious motive. In order to avoid more embarrassing situations we protected these passengers on other alternative carriers to Lagos. We strongly regret this situation.

“As it became evident that our airplane will not be allowed to come and position to Lagos for our next rotation to London, we had no choice other than to cancel our London service today, Friday 26 Jan. This we effectively communicated to our passengers and protected them on other carriers. While some accepted the offer, some rejected insisting they want a particular carrier. We are presently working to resolve with these passengers,” he explained.

