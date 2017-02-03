Media blackout for Zamfara government

Members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Zamfara state on Thursday began a boycott of the state government activities.

This followed an emergency meeting of the union held at the NUJ secretariat in Gusau.

The union stated that the decision became necessary considering the way the secrecy of the state government and the way its officials have been hiding from journalists.

The meeting which was chaired by the Chapel Chairman, Maiharaji Sala said members of the chapel were finding it difficult to serve the people of the state as officials who were supposed to speak to the press always shy away from doing so.

Similarly, the union lamented how the members were always denied access to the government house by many of the governor’s aides.

The journalists maintained that unless the trend was addressed, they will no longer give media coverage to the state government.