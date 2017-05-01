Media Celebrates the Legend that is Betty Irabor

In March of this year, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor turned 60. Journalists and members of the media industry gathered together on Tuesday, April 25th to celebrate Mrs. Irabor. Interestingly, the launch of Genevieve Magazine was hosted in the same hall 14 years ago. On this occasion, there was a mix of veteran and new media journalists gathered.

Citations praising the resilience and diligence of Mrs. Irabor were read by Editor of Genevieve, Sonia Irabor and Today’s Woman Magazine Editor, Adesuwa Onyenokwe. Known for the slogan, “Do it Afraid”, Aunty Betty as she is fondly referred to in media circles took everyone on a trip down memory lane.

Her foray into publishing began when she dusted off a shelved gift given by her husband. This book would become Betty Irabor’s DIY manual to publishing the longest running lifestyle magazine in the country. Admittedly, there were the anomalies that accompany running a business in Nigeria. Still, Mrs. Irabor was able to succeed at the then male-dominated publishing profession. Her passion for causes such as breast cancer awareness solidified the Genevieve brand and won over the trust of women nationwide.

Dr. Doyinsola Abiola, a longtime friend and mentor to Betty Irabor delivered the keynote address at this event. Decades of experience flowed through her words as she left the audience to ponder over pertinent phrases such as “A problem that does not have a solution is no longer a problem, but a way of life”; “Truth is becoming elusive in journalism”; and “Don’t go into a business you do not understand”.

For about an hour, a panel of four including Reuben Abati, Kadaria Ahmed, Chude Jideonwo, and Funke Egbemode held an intense discussion. Traditional versus social media converging or creating a dichotomy took center stage. Libel issues, the role of legal institutions in regulating what is put out as news, as well as the collectivity of voices on social media were fleshed out both by the panelists and contributions from the audience.

Of course, not even the debates and controversial subjects made the members of the press forget the primary reason for the gathering. To celebrate the media legend that is Betty Irabor. Still radiating in physical beauty and pulsating with ideas, it was quite an experience to reflect on all that she has accomplished ever since the first issue of Genevieve hit the newsstands.

Media Hosts Betty Irabor was organized by the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Reporting.