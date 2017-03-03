Medview airline to operate 5 daily flights to Kaduna airport

Ahead of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on March 7 – April 18, 2017 for rehabilitation, Medview Airline has rolled out a special schedule with five daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna International Airport.

The flight schedule will be operational on March 8, 2017, a day after the Abuja Airport closure will begin.

With the schedule, all Medview Airline flights to Maiduguri and Yola will be routed through Kaduna airport, but their departure and arrival time remain unchanged as well as flights originating from Lagos.

Muneer Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, said the schedule was a proactive measure taken to ensure that all its numerous passengers going to Maiduguri and Yola have a seamless transition to their various destinations, while flying Abuja-bound passengers to Kaduna.

Bankole said the airline has put in place all the necessary logistics to cope with the traffic expected in Kaduna International Airport.

“This is a call to duty, and we are equally duty bound to render uninterrupted services to air travellers on all our routes”, he added.