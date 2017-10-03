Microwave Chocolate Cake

The sheer thought of having to bake a cake can be discouraging, but we are here to tell you that you can eat your cake and have it ready in 5 minutes! This recipe will have a delicious chocolatey cake before you in no time. Are you as excited as we are?!

Photo Credit: Taste

Ingredients

1 pc olive oil spray

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp cocoa

1 pc egg

5 tbsp sugar

1 pinch salt

2 tbsp unsalted butter

10 g milk chocolate

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

Melt the butter for a few seconds in the microwave. In a small bowl mix all the ingredients (except the chocolate) and 2 drops of vanilla essence until smooth. Grease and large mug or ramekin with olive oil spray and pour in the batter.

Insert the chocolate into the middle of the mug to add that super chocolatey surprise when eating.

Cook in the microwave for about 2 minutes.

Allow to cool for a minute or so and you can eat the cake straight from the mug.

