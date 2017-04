…project to cost $100m, employ 400 Nigerians directly The nation’s electricity narrative is set to change positively when an American multi-power production company, Milhouse Generation Services deploys what would become Nigeria’s first coal-to-power plant, in the Nsukka area of Enugu State. Milhouse says it is on a fast track to contribute to mitigate the nation’s…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.