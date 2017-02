Power sector operators and experts are urging the newly constituted commissioners at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to among other things, address the N1.1trillion liquidity gap in the sector and quickly pass into law the draft mini-grid legislation to rescue the ailing sector. Liquidity gaps in the power sector is a result of debts…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.