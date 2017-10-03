Minister of State of Education ill, flown for treatment in U.S

One of president Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet member, the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, is critically ill and has been flown to the United States of America for medical treatment.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, broke the news on Anwukah’s ill-health on Tuesday at a news conference as part of programmes marking the 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

This is coming less than six weeks after President Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Adamu, however, did not disclose the nature of the ailment for which Anwukah is receiving medical attention but it was gathered that the Minister of State for Education had attended the Federal Executive Council meeting two weeks ago wearing a cervical collar.

Soon after the self-introduction by the Directors of the Ministry and Chief Executives of some agencies present at the event, the Minister took the microphone and asked the gathering to pray for quick recovery of his Minister of State, whom he said has had some health challenges and receiving treatment in US.

He said Anwukah needed prayers from Nigerians, particularly the stakeholders in the education sector.

He said: “Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sunny Ochono, who offered prayer after a minute silent prayers by the individuals present at the news conference, asked God to grant the Minister of State speedy recovery to come back to do the good work he is doing in the education sector.

The information on the health of the Minister of State for Education, has clarified doubts over his whereabouts.

Some ministry sources said they were in confusion before now, because while some got the wind about the health condition of the minister and that he was flown abroad for treatment, others said he was on an official duty in US, to explain his long absence from duty.

