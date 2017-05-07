460 staff of MOUAU at verge of losing jobs About 460 temporary workers with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia...

‘Why we are building federal courts in Rivers’ – Wyke Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration was investing in federal...

Commissioner assures Navy of high quality product, prompt delivery The Commissioner for Industry and Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh, has assured the Nigerian...

Cross River suspends LG elections again The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has again, for the second time,...