Analysts have expressed varied views on the direction of Nigerian equities market this week. Their views come on the heels of last week’s dismal outing at the local bourse after the Nigerian stock index depressed further due to negative sentiments as sell pressure permeated the market. While some analysts see investor sentiments tilting towards positioning…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.