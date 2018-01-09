Miyetti Allah not ready for peace in Benue- Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said the Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders have shunned all efforts by his government to ensure peace in the state.

This is just as the Governor said the state rejected the federal government proposed colonies for cattle breeders, as according to him, ” No one understands what colonies mean”

“I am waiting to be briefed about what colonies means, I don’t understand it and until I understand I understand it…but like I keep saying, for us the way forward is ranching and up till time I am talking to you, the way forward is ranching because is global best practice. ”

Governor Ortom, while speaking with State House Corespondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Tuesday, said leadership of the group have strategically camped their men in Awe local government in Nasarawa state and are ready to strike Benue communities any time.

Ortom revealed that the crises between farmers and herdsmen in the state took a new dimension, on Monday, when the group launched a fresh attack killing Mobile Policemen who were sent to the state to keep peace

” Just yesterday (Monday) in Logo local government, Mobile policemen that were deployed to Logo to keep vigil to protect the people and the land, these militia came, exchange fire with them, caught two of them and slaughtered them like goats, mobile policemen.

He declared that one of them was wounded and left in the pool of his blood but was rescued

“We have taken him to the hospital, we are treating him, the other one that was declared missing was found today (Tuesday)”

Ortom cited the practice in other African countries such as Swaziland, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique ” in these countries, they ranch, so why can’t we do the same thing here”

He insisted that leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who has earlier threatened since June last year, not to abide by the law ” must be dealt with”

Since June last year, l have been writing to the leadership of security agencies, that these people are a threat to our collective interest and they must be dealt with. They must be arrested and prosecuted because we cannot allow impunity to continue to thrive. And of course threat and no action has resulted in this killing and I think that Mr. President will also do the needful to ensure something is done”

The law on prohibition of Open Grazing and Establishment of Ranching which came into effect in November, 2017, the state had explained was made out of the necessity to ensure peace for both the herdsmen and farmers.

The law seeks to protect all, was however rejected by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who ontonue to instigate its people to fight against it.

The President has directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to relocate to the state with a mandate to do everything to stop the killings.

The Governor promised to back the directive and provide support for any policy or directive, that will helped stop the killing of the innocent people who are not armed because this can not continue.

” We know that the continuity of this will create greater challenges. I don’t want it to continue. We are struggling with economic issues, we are struggling with political issues and we are struggling with several other issues in this country, security issues and all that, Benue State should not be part of this there is no need for it”

On the allegations that he was blocked from seeing Mr. President, he said, “I have never accused anyone of blocking me from seeing Mr. President. I’m seeing Mr. President. I told him when this incident occurred I spoke to Mr. President on phone and followed it up. I know what it entails being a President, even as governor most times I am not with my phone, people cannot access me the way it used to be talk less of a president. I didn’t say that and I have not said it. The truth is that I have access to Mr. President anytime I want, I speak to him on phone and I see him personally. I requested to speak to him on phone that day because I couldn’t come to Abuja and he gave me the opportunity and today I’m here and I have seen him.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja