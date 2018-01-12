Modern Democratic Party, others receive INEC certificates of registration

Modern Democratic Party (MDP), a youth-focused political alliance, joined 21 other parties to receive their certificate of registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 10 January, 2018. With registration earlier approved by the Commission on 14 December, 2017, certificates of operation were presented to representatives of the new parties at the INEC national headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the parties present at the occasion are the All Blending Party, All Grassroots Alliance, Alliance for New Nigeria, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Coalition for Change, Freedom and Justice Party, Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, Justice Must Prevail Party, Legacy Party of Nigeria, Mass Action Joint Alliance, Modern Democratic Party, National Interest Party, National Rescue Mission and New Progressive Mission.

Others are the New Progressive Movement, Nigeria Democratic Congress Party, People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty, People’s Trust, Providence People’s Congress, Re-Build Nigeria Party, Restoration Party of Nigeria, Socialist Party of Nigeria and Sustainable National Party.

Widely recognized as an indicator of active youth involvement in politics, the Modern Democratic Party is led by Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, a 27-year-old youth activist and entrepreneur.

The presentation of certificates follow the recent passage of the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ bill by the National Assembly – a strategic move set to massively spur the interest of Nigerian youth in participating actively in politics.

With 46 political parties previously registered nationwide, this brings the total number of parties to 67.