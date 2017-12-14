‘Modular refineries will boost development, availability of products’

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Wednesday said the establishment of modular refineries would boost economic development and availability of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Festus Osifoh, chairman of the union, made the observation during the PENGASSAN Producers Forum retreat in Benin City with the theme, ‘Strategic and Information Based Leadership, panacea for effective trade unionism.’

According to Osifoh, when citizens are allowed to own and operate their private refineries, it will create more job opportunities for Nigerians, boost economic development as well as supply of petroleum products in the country.

“We cannot be threatened if the Federal Government give licences to private individuals to operate modular refineries because it will create more jobs in the oil and gas industries. PENGASSAN today has over 20,000 members and we want more members.

“So, if they give the licence to operate the modular refineries, at the end, who are they going to employ? It is going to be your brothers and mine. At the end of the day, these people, they will either be members of PENGASSAN or NUPENG. So, for us, anything that will open up the space, we are in support of it,” he said.

While expressing worry over the scarcity of the current fuel scarcity in the country, he noted that modalities had been put in place to ease its scarcity.

Osifoh, who noted that there were so many factors responsible for the scarcity of fuel, assured that they were currently on top of the issue as far as PENGASSAN was concerned.