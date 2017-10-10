Monkey pox: NCDC, medical experts call for precautionary hygiene

In view of the recent outbreak of monkey pox, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and medical experts are calling for basic and general hygiene as means to contain the spread. They also advised health workers to maintain high index of suspicion while handling patients and to apply universal care precautions while urging Nigerians to exercise precautions.

So far, 31 cases of the monkey pox virus have been recorded in seven states across the country according to information posted on the NCDC’s twitter handle, October 9.

The affected states include Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa, near tropical rain forests. Its symptoms are very similar to those of smallpox.

“Effective surveillance is clearly important; containment, general precautions measure will minimise risk of transmission of the viral disease” said Oladoyin Odubanjo chair, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), Lagos Chapter.

According to Odubanjo, the detection is early and it is commendable that the spread is being monitored and reported.

“All we need to do is to practise more universal care precautions at all times, generally. People need to practice more hygiene, which is very important and the environment needs to be better”

“We have to be very careful with contact between animals and humans, even the pets we keep at home,” Odubajo said.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease with symptoms in humans similar to those seen in smallpox patients, but much less severe and with a low fatality rate. Transmission is via contact with infected animal, human, or contaminated materials. Animal-to-human transmission occurs through bite or scratch from animals and bush meat preparation.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO, of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in a statement on Monday, said the agency was awaiting the laboratory results and confirmation of the 31 suspected cases.

“Samples have been collected from each suspected case for laboratory confirmation. Results are still being awaited. So far, there have been no deaths recorded.

Ihekweazu emphasises that “Nigerians are advised to remain calm, avoid self-medication and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility. Public health authorities across the country have been well informed on what to do when a suspected case arises.”

“Experts and health officials from the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) will assist the various state Ministries of Health with case finding, epidemiological investigations and contact tracing” he added.

Lanre Yusuf a medical practitioner based in Lagos said Monkey pox is a rare contagious disease that is spread through wild animals and can have deadly consequences for humans.

“We have to take general precautions, gone are the days when Nigerians utilised their hand sanitizers and washed their hands frequently”

Lanre says prevention of exposure to the epidemic cannot be over emphasised, calling for a consistent programme to deepen vaccination across the country to prevent an epidemic in the first place. We have to be alert always and do not revert to these old habits after epidemic.