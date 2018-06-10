Transcorp appoints Christopher Ezeafulukwe as Executive Director

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), one of Nigeria’s leading conglomerate,has appointed Christopher Ezeafulukwe as an Executive Director with effect from July 1, 2018.

Ezeafulukwe, currently the Group General Counsel and Head, Business Development, will in his new role, focus and drive the development of new commercial interests as well as the optimisation of Transcorp’s existing investments in the power and Oil&Gas sectors.

Ezeafulukwe brings to this role over 19 years’ experience in Business Development, Legal Advisory and Company Secretariat roles amongst others in a career spanning several industries. He holds an LL.B degree from the University of Lagos, a B.L (second class upper division) from the Nigerian Law School, an LL.M from the University of Lagos and another LL.M in Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston, Texas. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN) and until recently a member of the Executive Council of Association of Power Generation Companies of Nigeria.

Commenting on Ezeafulukwe’s appointment, the Chairman, Transcorp; Tony O. Elumelu, welcomed him to the Board and noted that: “Chris is an invaluable member of the Transcorp team. His insights, drive and commitment to business execution are exemplary. His appointment will deepen and open new doors of commercial opportunities for Transcorp and all our stakeholders as we pursue our goal of providing power in every home, school, hospital and business enterprise in Nigeria.”

Commenting further, the Group President/CEO of Transcorp, Adim Jibunoh, congratulated Chris on his appointment. He stated that “Chris brings exceptional value to the table and we are certain that he will deliver on the high expectations of the Board and Management”.