Andela Nigeria wins best company to work for in Africa, 4 others

Andela, a global engineering organization that scales high-performing distributed engineering teams with Africa’s most talented software developers, has been honored as the #1 Best Company to Work For in Africa, in the Large Employer Category at the Great Place to Work Awards. As the foremost authority on workplaces around the world, with a presence in 50 countries including Nigeria, Great Place to Work helps organizations develop excellent workplace culture. Andela won three awards in the following categories: Best Company to Work For in Africa, Most Fun and Friendly Workplace, and Best Workplace for Generation – Millennials. The event was focused on recognizing exemplary African organizations.

That same night just a few streets away, the HR People Magazine Awards was taking place, where Andela clinched two awards: Employer of Choice and Best HR Recruitment Strategy. A leading HR publication in West Africa, HR People Magazine organizes this annual celebration to recognize HR champions, share knowledge and best practices towards supporting the growth of HR in Africa.

“At Andela, our EPIC values (Excellence, Passion, Integrity and Collaboration) guide our daily actions and our long term goals,” says Taiwo Judah-Ajayi, Senior Director of People at Andela while receiving the award. “They are our compass as we initiate policies and initiatives that promote the growth and development of our people as well a stellar employee experience. At Andela, every employee is a defacto HR person as we are all equally vested in and contribute to building and maintaining the workplace we love through radical candour and a relentless pursuit of excellence. These five awards were crafted by the sweat of Andelans in Lagos, Nairobi, New York, Kampala and San Francisco. Furthermore, having phenomenal organizations across the globe as Partners has contributed to our success. We are honored that our efforts are recognized by these reputable bodies.” She continued.

Seni Sulyman, Andela VP of Global Operations also said while celebrating with the team after the win “Organizations who truly value their employees attract the best people and achieve higher levels of performance. We hope to continue providing an environment that brings the best out of our people, and also inspire other organizations to prioritize the employee experience.”