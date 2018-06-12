Etheruem classic zooms 20.1% as coinbase announce listing

Ethereum classic, a crytocurrency recognized as a snapshot of ethereum soared high reaching 20.1 percent upon reports from Coinbase to list the token for trading which is expected to commence in the next new month.

According to report released 17hrs ago, Coinbase which recently announced that they are excited of being a US compliant blockchain securities trading venue today announced their intention of adding ethereum classic as one of the cryptocurrrency offered on their platform making the coin jump from its $12.92 close of yesterday arriving at a close of $15.20.

Ethereum classic is one of the tokens with the highest market capitalization worth over $1.5billion ranking 18 on coinmarketcap with a daily trade volume above $600million with a circulating supply of 102,242,552 ETC

Ethereum classic is currently been traded across 100 crypto exchanges with that of Okex, Binance and Bitfinnex toping the trading chart.Binance is regarding as one of the hottest exchanges and that which various crypto-traders want most of their cryptos traded on but due to the cost of affording that kind of exchange might have to resort to other exchanges that have a lower trading volume.

The crypto-market is very volatile which demands that traders in this market are endeavored to know how to hedge against this risk.