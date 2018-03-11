Mothers’ Day: Oduah charges women to be anchors of development

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Stella Oduah has charged women to be anchors of development.

In a message to Nigerian mothers on the occasion of the 2018 Mothers’ Day, the former Aviation Minister who represents Anambra North in the National Assembly described women as special breed created for a special purpose.

“Women are special breed indeed. God took out a special day to perfect the creation of women,” she stated.

She therefore urged women to use their special qualities to ensure the development of their zones, stressing that women hold the keys to developing Nigeria.

“As women and mothers, we must be tolerant and focused, we must be the anchor of community development.

“God made us tenacious for a purpose. Let us work hard to build our zone for our children,” she added.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja