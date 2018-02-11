Motorcyclist needs N400,000 to stay alive

Name: Onyekachi Odii

State of Origin: Ebonyi

Dependents: Eight children

Occupation: I was a babysitter in a school but I lost my job after I fell seriously ill a couple of months ago. I am much better now and trying to get another job. My husband is a motorcyclist and a part-time gas supplier. He makes little profits to cater for the family but all that have gone into paying his medical bills and we are currently in debt. We have no money left on us and his medical bills keeps piling up.

What happened to your husband? He had an accident on Thursday December 2, 2017. He was returning from work around 8.30pm on that fateful day along Mowe-Ibafon road. Unknown to him, some motorcyclists emerged from a street on full-speed and collided with his motorcycle. He hit his head on the pavement while the other motorcyclists broke their legs. Good Samaritans nearby contacted Road Safety Corps around Berger and he was rushed to Idara Hospital where oxygen was fixed to help him stay alive because he was unconscious.

So, what’s the problem now? After the road safety contacted me later in the day, I rushed down to the hospital. The hospital disclosed that they do not have the capacity to treat him and we were referred to Redeemed Christian Church of God clinic. On getting there they also said they cannot handle his case. He was referred to Sagamu General Hospital but when we got there, we were rejected again. They referred us to University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan. The doctors at UCH, Ibadan examined him and told us the tests that needs to be done on him because he was in coma. We rallied around and paid for the test. After the test, I was told he is diabetic and they need to treat that to enable him recover fast.

How much is the bill? With his current situation, tests are being carried out on him on daily basis and also his treatment. I need N400,000 to help him stay alive. He was out of coma yesterday (last week Thursday) but due to lack of funds, the hospital stopped his treatment.

Challenge: I just want my husband to be out of the husband so we can join hands to take care of our children. I have gone round looking for assistance but I have made little progress. Since this incident, feeding my children is huge problem. My husband’s life is at stake. I plead with kindhearted Nigerians to help my husband stay alive.

Chinwe Agbeze