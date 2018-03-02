Movie Review: – Black Panther “Bringing the African Culture to the world”

“ALL HAIL KING OF WAKANDA”

The Black Panther movie was released on Thursday the 15th of February 2018 and in 4 days has surpassed the world’s expectations. Most analysts are speculating that it is presently the highest grossing movie in the history of time and marvel production records. The movie which was screened on Thursday night had most fans showing up in their African attires in solidarity to the African race and culture. This has immensely increased the revenue to African print across the global market. The loyalty and excitement with this movie was so beautiful it looked like we hadn’t seen any black movie prior to it. The thoughts of having an all-black marvel movie, with lead actors and actress mainly as blacks made it more interesting and mind blowing for many African Americans and their counterparts across the globe. The movie revealed and impeded varying African culture together and yet they were all well represented.



There were a lot of lessons learnt in this movie about how the African culture though different have a lot in common, our communal life and brotherliness. Although they have being a lot of fears among movie directors and producers around making an all-black movie and the acceptance in the market, this movie definitely opened their eyes to a whole new market and an unlimited expectations, this movie surely has opened their eyes to whole new world of movie and revenue. There were predictions that they will gross $120m in the 1st week, but they surpassed that grossing in $170m and $427m worldwide, shattering box office records, there are talks that they will even surpass marvel award winning records.

Ryan Coogler a young black director, who was also one of the writers of this beautiful movie, sure will be winning awards for this awesome movie. They absolutely did put in a lot of work to achieve this level of perfection that has got everyone talking across the globe. Till date there hasn’t really being a single negative remark or down score to the movie, it seemed like everyone absolutely loves the movie. To the blacks it’s seen as our pride and heritage, that a group of people could put together something unique and different to help portray our culture in a positive light rather than our shortcomings. One word for this movie is perfection as they left no detail untold. Each character was well represented and it looked like they couldn’t have found anyone better, there was a perfect blend between each cast and role selected, even across the cultures and kingdoms each story looked so real.

The vibranium powered movie talked about how the people of Wakanda had extraordinary resources that could save the world. They have the 5th highest opening ever for a film, by raking in a beautiful sum of $201.8m , it’s the 3rd highest gross in history for a 4 day opening weekend according to “Box Office mojo” it also records the highest opening of all time for a movie in February, as well as a movie released over a Presidents day weekend, surpassing the previous earnings of “Deadpool” at $152m. The movie has the 2nd highest earnings for a Sunday according to variety racking in $60m making it possible for the movie to surpass Marvel history by grossing in $25.2m on the first day of release “Thursday night” making them the 2nd highest grossing movie in the studio history, narrowly beaten by Avengers “Age of Ultron” with $27.6m. The movie Black Panther has the 2nd highest 3days earnings of $201.8m in domestic opening for a Marvel film overall, just being slightly behind Avengers who earned $5.6m more.

According to Twitter this movie by Marvel has seamlessly overshadowed one of DC’s most recent releases. In only 4 days Black Panther “Wakanda” has earned about $228m. At the pace the movie is headed it is obvious that “Justice League” won’t be the only movie to be walloped, because the movie has still got weeks to trend in the cinema, with no serious rival or competition in this month of February, they sure will flourish higher and better in the weeks to come, by then they would have also launched in the Chinese and Russian markets. With great reviews coming in and the huge word of mouth referrals they are definitely going to break all records.

The Wakanada movie started on a very excited note and not long gone in, it was action and suspense all the way. T’Challa who was also refered to as Black Panther played the lead role with Nikia and Okoye the strongest of the king’s guards. Following the death of his father the great king, it was apparent that he had to return home to take over the kingdom left behind for him as the next heir. On arrival he was taken round the kingdom with his beloved girlfriend Nikia, who had returned with him for his swearing in and opening ceremony. He loved her so much and wanted her to be his queen, but she wanted to remain on earth to assist the humans in crisis, she had a very good heart. For T’Challa to be made king he had to defeat anyone from any of the tribes who challenged his authority, whoever wins becomes the king and is taken through the ritual. “Wakanda is an isolated city somewhere hidden behind mountains in Africa and they were known for their technological advancement. His reign was good and peaceful, from time to time they will fly to earth to assist those in distress. The kingdom was calm till his long forgotten cousin returned to challenge him and take over the throne, he felt was stolen from him and his father. He fought and defeated T’Challa and took of the throne. There was sorrow and pain in the land, until some days after T’Challa returned from the dead and defeated his cousin “Erik Kilmonger” and he restored Wakanda back to peace and tranquility. The peak of this movie for me was the scene where “Shuri” T’Challa’s sister had to drive the virtual car from “Wakanda” moving her brother around on earth, the scene got everyone excited and thrilled.

Cast : Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyony’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Wimston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Basssett, John Kani etc

Ratings : PG13 (for prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy)

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Written by : Joe Robert Cole, Ryan Coogler

Time: 135mins

Studio: Marvel Studios

To my verdict this movie deserves a beautiful and soul exciting 10/10, it looks like we haven’t seen anything like this before, everything was perfect from the locations chosen, sound track, cinematography, cast, crew, photography, costumes, colors, timing, suspense, action and thrill. The expectations were absolutely met and surpassed, making it even better than the hypes and the adverts before the movie. For many they believe that it will take a very long time for any movie to surpass this thrill and excitement that Black Panther “Wakanda” has created. For some they await the grand entry of the Avengers “Infinity war” hoping that it comes with this large box office record breaking revenue. For me Black Panther surely will make it into the top 10 movies of 2018. So the movie Black Panther has finished tops both at the box office and the bill board 200 as the Kendrick Lamar- curated sound track remains No 1 on the album charts also.

Linda Ochugbua

@lindaochugbua