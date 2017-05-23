Movie Review: The Fate of the Furious

Now this is the kind of movie I would always love to talk about. I would see this movie over 3 times before it goes off the cinema. It is with so much joy, happiness, pleasure and excitement that I bring to you F8.

Previously referred to as Fast and Furious, this sequel bears a new name: The Fate of the Furious. I knew that this movie would be amazing but couldn’t tell the extent, until I saw it for myself. It is clear that this movie would definitely make it to my top 10 movies of the year. It is so easy to tell fantastic movies from the word go. This one was just impeccable and they paid adequate attention to every scene, even when we knew that it was not real, we still believed every bit of it as they made it as realistic as possible. For me this is a must watch for all.

I was thinking I was going to get bored of considering that this is now part 8, but I enjoyed every bit of it and did not want the movie to end. I wonder when we will see the end of these fantastic set of actors. Let’s get to the review proper.

The movie was about 2hrs and 16mins long and was rated for viewers 15 and older. It is an action, adventure and crime movie. There were brilliant actors such as Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and Dwayne Johnson. The script was written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, while directing was done by F. Gary Gray.

As expected, there was the usual storyline of competing on a race track and winning. The lead actor “Dominic Toretto” went on a vacation to Cuba with his wife when he met this evil lady, who wanted him to do some mischievous activities for her. She was called the God’s eye as she caused a lot of havoc and yet couldn’t be traced. She was seen everywhere but just couldn’t be caught. She had some terribly good hackers who could hack any system and camera in the world. The entire criminal law enforcement agencies had her on the top most wanted lists.

The audience had no clue what she had shown and discussed with Dominic that made him turn his back on his family and help her carry out her evil transaction. She framed and manipulated him into helping deceive his team and get this dangerous atomic bomb that could easily destroy a full city. He abandoned his team members and helped her to get all that she asked for until she became greedy and callous. At this point the movie became much more interesting. He killed all her trained armed men, helped his team members get away and his long time enemy Deckard Shaw helped him to get his son from the plane, but Gods eye- “Cipher escaped from the plane.

My joy was that Dominic’s son was in good shape, and they would live happily for a while, before another mission or trouble comes. The good twist to this movie was the fact that they have never being divisions since the inception of this franchise.To see the team leader turn his back on his family and friends, was a perfect twist we never saw coming and the end which I knew would eventually happen, made me so happy.

To my verdict I would this movie deserves a magnificent 10/10. They had everything going so well for them from the beautiful locations chosen to the cast and roles allocated to each actor. The production, audio, storyline, twist and the beautiful end that prepares your spirit and mind for the next chapter were well delivered.

I will recommend this movie to anyone any day any time. For the action movie lovers, it can’t get better than this for me this year, but then I would keep my fingers crossed and keep an open mind as I watch out for more action movies this year.