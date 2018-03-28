Movie Review: Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game was absolutely remarkable and intriguing, one that you could connect with, the movie taught us about life with its ups and downs, failures and success, and the courage not to ever give up. Although fans might quick to misjudge and write off the movie based on the title, I was absolutely glad I made out time to watch it. Having seen the reviews and excitement about the movie, it was key that I also reviewed the movie. It was a calm movie with loads of suspense and drama, but I totally enjoyed every bit of this movie, you couldn’t afford to miss any scene. You know we always have this myth about children from strict parents always turning out good, the reverse was the case with Molly, although her dad pushed her and her brothers so hard to become the best in whatever they did, it turned out that Molly didn’t really enjoy it and wanted to just rebel against her dad.

Director Aaoron Sorkin was at his best in this movie, he was also the movie writer, and he did a perfect job. He made a good blend with Molly telling her story from the end to the beginning and in between scenes, he played her past life to explain to us, where she was coming from and how she turned out to be who she was. Molly was a goal-getter and one who will never give up to defeat or failure. His choice of location and crew was awesome and each blended well to their role. Jessica Chastain was just perfect for the lead role as Molly. Although Molly looked weak and calm, she was very strategic and coordinated, she knew exactly what she wanted and nothing could stop her.

The movie started from the end with the FBI picking up Molly and claiming she was involved with some Russian guys who played poker at her high class organized games club. Molly grew up with her dad and mum in a very quiet area in the hills, where she practised her skiing every day. Molly’s father was a psychologist, and a very strict dad, while her mum was very quiet, she hardly spoke except it was necessary. Molly’s mum loved her dad so much and didn’t want him to feel upset, so didn’t complain when he pushed the kids so hard to practice and when they were tired he worked on their minds and called them lazy and quitters, which they hated and they kept on with long hours of practice every day in the cold, sometimes turning blue in the cold. The push from her dad made Molly so tough, that she couldn’t wait to leave her father’s house and live on her own, even without a penny, but she was destined to make it big to spite her father, as she couldn’t ever see herself going back to beg her father for assistance.

So Molly set up her own poker game after understudying her previous boss, she was the queen of poker games and in 1 year of Business Molly made over $4m dollars. She was in business, she was in control, and she studied hard, and played by all the rules. She paid her taxes, and never mixed business and pleasure, she was absolutely amazing and intelligent. Molly could stay up for 4 days straight with no sleep or rest to keep tab of the games and avoid losing money. Molly was in mega funds until one day her bubble got busted and she was back to zero, with no money as all her funds were seized by the government, but you know what Molly was tough and strong willed, she wanted to protect her image, name and honour and promised to go down along without mentioning the names of her clients. I totally loved the verdict at the end by the Judge as the stars smiled on Molly and she was vindicated.

I sincerely loved and enjoyed every bit of this movie, which got me thinking even after the movie, her determination and tenacity made me motivated that nothing is impossible if you believe and to succeed in life it doesn’t matter how many times you fail at something, what really matters is how many times you get up and start again, for me this is a movie with loads of lessons, if you listen attentively.

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Bill Camp, Jeremy Strong, Kevin Costner, Chris O’Dowd

Genre: Drama

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Ratings: PG 13 (for language, drug content and some violence)

Written by: Aaron Sorkin

Runtime: 140 mins

Studio: STX Films

To my verdict I would say an 8/10 for Molly’s Game, why because I enjoyed the suspense, thrill, excitement and storyline. The end for me was even better than my prediction, did I learn a few lessons here and there? An absolute yes. Was I inspired and impressed? Yes of course, they kind of ticked all my boxes. Even the cast, locations and costumes were precise. I could go on and on about Molly, but I would end here for now, for those viewers who love a highly intellectual and intriguing story with a nice twist, then I am definitely recommending Molly’s Game for you this weekend.

Feel free to review any movie of your choice in not more than 200 words, please send us a mail to linda@businessdayonline.com and stand a chance to win a free movie ticket

Linda Ochugbua

@lindaochugbua