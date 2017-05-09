Movie Review: Omugwo

It took me weeks to finally make up my mind to go see this movie, I had heard various contradicting views that made it more difficult for me to go see it earlier, but then I summoned up the courage weeks after and I made it through. So it was a movie that tried to explain the tradition called “Omugwo” it is a process whereby the mother of the girl moves into to stay with the couple for 3 months after they have had a brand new baby, “yes you heard me 3months”. It is almost a compulsory and mandatory act in the Igbo land. So the mother moves in to help her daughter she helps her carry the baby, bath the both of them baby and mom, she cooks fresh fish pepper soup, cleans, arranges, coordinates, goes for shopping and she virtually does everything in the home. On most occasions, if not all the time it’s the mother of the girl that has to come for Omugwo except where she isn’t available anymore. The movie was a comedy movie and had so many funny scenes

The 1hr 30mins movie was rated PG and didn’t have any exposed scenes. It featured actors like Patience Ozokwor referred to as Mama Gee, Ayo Adesanya, Omowunmi Dada, Ken Erics and much more, it was produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan. The movie didn’t have so many scenes, and actors but it was ok, but the truth was that this type of movies aren’t the kind of movies to associate with Kunle Afolayan, maybe I stand to be corrected or I expected too much from him, I really haven’t seen Kunle produce a comedy movie, within a short budget and timing. The movie left me wanting more I must say.

Omugwo started on a good note they showed us the newly wedded couples and their roles at work. Omotunde a young female civil engineer was married to Raymond an OAP for an online, and they were expecting a baby. Raymond’s mum was more than delighted to come spend 3 months with the couple and her granddaughter, but Omotunde’s mum wasn’t finding this funny as she had packed her bags to be in Milan the next few days, she was a very classy, elegant and exquisite mum and absolutely didn’t like to spoil her nails, but immediately she heard the mother-in-law was going, she packed her bag and moved in at once. It was the serious war between both mother-in-laws as they had to sleep in the same bed due to inadequate space, they fought and quarreled about almost everything, from sharing wrapper on the bed, to who can birth the baby properly. Omotunde’s mom wasn’t as helpful, as she wasn’t doing much in the house due to her well-fixed nails. At a point, she gave up and left the work all to Raymond’s mom. Omotunde’s mom wanted to remain young forever so didn’t want to be called grandmother. She even wanted her daughter to wait for some years before having babies. The entire movie was about the first 3months after the birth of Omotunde’s baby. Quite a number of scenes to make you laugh so hard, and it ended on a very good note.

To my verdict this movie deserves a 6/10 well the cast and production were ok, audio and sound were ok also. I wasn’t generally excited or blown over with this movie because as usual too much was expected of the producer Kunle Afolayan, to whom much is given, much is expected off, we expected much more considering he had produced loads and loads of award winning movie. I guess that he wanted to do something different, quick and not as expensive. This didn’t go down well with loads of people.

