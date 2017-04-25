Movie Review: Power Rangers

I waited for a whole week before I went to see the so-called Power Rangers. Yes you heard me right. I get really upset and discouraged when movies are hyped but the real deal falls short. This was exactly how I felt when I saw Power Rangers. This was absolutely not the Power Rangers I used to know when I was growing up. I think they wanted to come up with something new, but this is not what I had in mind. Sometimes, the process of repeating a storyline can kill the original excitement.

The movie was about 2hrs 4mins in all, but it felt longer. I just couldn’t believe that I was going to make it until the very end. The movie featured acts like Dacre Montegomery, Naomi Scott, Rj Cyler and was produced by Dean Isrealite. It was rated 13 and was applicable. The action, adventure, sci-fi movie was mediocre and did not measure up to expectations.

The movie began with a classroom scene with high school students. The lead actor, Jason stopped a white guy from bullying a black guy (Billy) in class. Since it was his first day in that school, Billy was so happy that he had found a friend, who would always fight for him. So, he met up with him after school and wanted them to go out so he could express his gratitude for the kind gesture, explaining how he has always been bullied.

At a mountain that evening, they met up with other students who were relaxing. There, Billy found five coins that changed their lives. The coins transformed them to super heroes. After that night, they became exceptionally strong. They could jump over any height and destroy anything. They went on to find a space ship underground that told them they were chosen to defeat the evil woman, the villain of the movie.

To my verdict, this movie deserves a 4/10 at least for the efforts put into it. They were so many disjoints in the storyline as I wanted to see the history or beginnings of the Power Rangers. The movie kind did not look real on several instances. The costumes didn’t cut it either. From the cast to production and location, I was unimpressed. How they all met up at the mountain on the same day still doesn’t add up and remains unrealistic. This was not a movie for me. Have you watched Power Rangers? What did you think?