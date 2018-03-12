Movie Review: Red Sparrow

The Russian spy movie was a story centered on a young pretty, brilliant and smart girl, who was a ballet dancer; she danced to earn money to sustain the house bills and take care of her mum’s medical bills, till one day she had a bad fall while dancing and broke her leg, which ended her dancing career. She was heartbroken, but knew she had to work harder if she was going to sustain her mother’s health bills and care taker. She lost her father when she was very little and was at the mercy of his brothers who never asked after her and her mom, her uncle decided to help her with another job, which she found worrisome, as he never offers anything free. He wanted to use her for his own ulterior motives, hence getting her into the deadliest Russian spy group called the “Red Sparrow”. These groups of young guys and girls were trained to be spies and only the best made it out alive to go fight for their country Russia, they were taught seductive and manipulative combat. The Red sparrow group is a secret intelligence service that trains and equips extraordinary young males and female like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons to destroy the Russian enemies.

They were expected to endure and preserve the tough and rigorous training process where she emerged tops of the class in such a very short period. She was sent on a deadly mission to seek information off a young American CIA Agent, who tries to make her believe he deserves her trust. She plays him and everyone on the American side too She wanted a way out and knew that her uncle would not stop till he got all he wanted from her, she decided to plot against him and make him look like the snitch that betrayed his country Russia. She had the thoughts all well written and planned and was bent on destroying her uncle. She made the U.S government pay in $250,000 dollars into an account she had secretly opened in his name. We had no clued what she was up to, until the very end, making us more thrilled by the twist.

The highlight of the movie was when “the entire movie” was played and we saw exactly what she did, when and why.

Watch the trailer:

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Charlotte Rampling, Joely Richardson, Sakina Jaffrey, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary-Louise Parker & Sasha Frolova

Genre: Action, Adventure & Drama, Mystery & Suspense

Director: Francis Lawrence

Ratings: R (for Strong violence, torture, sexual content, language and some graphic nudity)

Written by: Justine Haythe

Runtime: 179 mins

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

To my verdict, I would say an 8/10. I really enjoyed it and I’ll recommend you see it soon.