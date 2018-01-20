Movie Review – The Wedding Party 2

I must confess that in as much as the producers of this movie didn’t spend as much on publicity as the first one, the hype and anticipation for this movie was crazy, it seemed like this was the only movie that was going to be in the cinema this Christmas in Nigeria, at a point I thought it was, as it was showing like 6 times in a day while others struggled to have one or two showing time, and again they killed the space, as everyone kept asking for the wedding party. My fears were as many Nigerians who were hoping that there expectations may not be cut short as we all worried what they were going to show us for over 90 mins again. Well I hate to admit it but they didn’t surpass my expectation in this part 2, I kept asking myself where is the movie as I did in part 1, the truth was that we were all carried away by the glamour, humor, comedy and beautiful acts in the movie that we tend to forget that a movie is also based on the substance of its story and content. We all know that content is king and sincerely I really didn’t find that in this movie. I must say that I commend the producers and the directors, but I might advise that they end with part 2 and not bring out another one with Shola and Victoria getting married, because that will now be a distraction to this once wonderful movie. Now I must say that I kind of enjoyed the movie with enough scenes to make you laugh, but they just didn’t kill it for me this time.

Wedding Party 1 had a cool story and a perfect blend of comedy and glamour, which they brought to part 2 again. But this time taking us round the world from Uk, To Nigeria then to the final destination of the wedding in Dubai. The movie featured fantastic actors like Banky Wellington, Adesuwa Etomi, Patience Ozokwor, Ireti Doyle and many more, the movie was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The storyline was simple and strange, so apparently Deirdre and Nonso Onwuka met at Adesuwa and Banky’s Wedding in part 1 and started dating, travelled on a date to Dubai and there was a sudden incidence and she said “yes”, because she had already being dreaming and imagining that he was going to propose to her the moment he took her along and took her to a very expensive restaurant in Dubai. Well immediately after the proposal came the wedding plans and her parents had to fly to Nigeria for the engagement and traditional marriage. They were so many issues and fights that day as Nonso Aunt (Patient Uzokwor) didn’t want their first son to marry an outsider as she called her, she did all in her power to frustrate their efforts and destroy the marriage, but it was to no avail. At the end she gave up and attended their wedding. There was a lot of drama as Deirdre found out from Shola that the proposal was an accident and she called off the wedding a night to the wedding, after much plea and explanation, she forgave him and they went on with their wedding. The other drama was Adesuwa’s twin babies coming before the scheduled date in Dubai, which disrupted the movie till later that evening. The whole movie was about the wedding and it ended again that evening after the reception.

They were some highlights and hilarious scenes of this movie that you shouldn’t miss, the point where Deirdre’s dad wanted to eat hot pepper soup, he almost burnt his tongue and the day of the traditional marriage when her dad and Patience went into a cultural confrontation of what should be and shouldn’t be. It was funny to see a white girl marry an Igbo guy here in Nigeria as most Nigerian cultures are never in support of external weddings, they always want their sons to marry their village daughters or sisters, I guess the world is evolving and things are becoming easier by the day.

Cast: Banky Wellington, Adesuwa Etomi, Patience Ozokwor, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe Damijo, Somkele Iyamah

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Genre: Comedy

Casting 1hr 37mins

To my verdict I would say “The Wedding Party” deserves a 7/10, although a lot was put into the locations, cinematography, designs, costumes and directing was really good, they didn’t totally kill it for me this time, hence my not giving them a 10/10. The action, thrill, drama and comedy movie was ok, but had some faults. They kind of wasted some time on some particular scenes, thereby making it too long by over stretching it. The first scene of the accidental proposal, didn’t also go down well with me, please how did the ring fit her finger perfectly with no measurement? That coincidence was too much of a flaw to me. Also how do you say yes without being asked a question? How did they finally agree again to use the same wedding planners they didn’t want their parents to use? The final scene of coming to the wedding, did they keep their guess waiting till evening, because Adesuwa had to go to the hospital, that also didn’t add up for me. They were so many loop roles which I expected them to see and resolve before producing the movie. Although a million and one people still love the movie as it depicts what they really admire and want from life, the fame, affluence, glamour and money, they would still love and enjoy the movie, no doubts, but for critics like us, in as much as we want to have a good laugh and cinematography, we strongly believe in a very good st0ryline, content and substance also of the movie. Well I would still recommend that you see this movie as it was good and a lot of money was spent during the production, I would advise that they retain the standard and make sure our expectations are surpassed beyond just meeting them.

Linda Ochugbua

@lindaochugbua