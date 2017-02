MRS, Sahara Energy and Forte Oil on Thursday joined 125 other local and international energy firms in bids for contracts to supply refined petroleum products to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). The bidding exercise was declared open by Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the NNPC, who said organisation remains the fuel supplier of…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.