MTN excites Nigerians with freebies

In its bid to ensure a memorable yuletide by giving back to Nigerians, MTN Nigeria has commenced its season of surprises giveback initiative.

The giveback initiative, which kicked off at the Police Barracks, Falomo, Lagos, where MTN surprised the residents with various gifts such as food items and household gadgets, will move around the country over the next two weeks.

Speaking on the initiative, general manager, consumer marketing, MTN Nigeria, Oluwole Rawa, said the aim of the initiative is to bring back the essence of the season which is giving and showing acts of kindness.

“We understand the importance of the season, which is why we have come up with this drive. We want to surprise Nigerians with random act of kindness, which is the essence of the season. As always, we aim to spur show act of kindness and give to others,” he said.

While encouraging Nigerians to watch out for the Yello train as it will be travelling across the country, Rawa also revealed that the season of surprises will also touch the online community.

An Inspector of the Nigerian Police and resident of the barrack, Wole Oguntoye who got a gift of a television set at the event, commended MTN for the kind gesture. He also urged companies to emulate MTN and show appreciation to Nigerians for their patronage all year long.