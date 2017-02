Greif Nigeria Plc, the manufacturer and marketer of steel drums has surmounted the difficult environment as its multiple price increases on products underpinned sales. For the period ended October 31 2016, the company’s sales increased by 24.09 percent to N999.15 million from N805.37 million as at December 2015. The strong growth at the top lines…



