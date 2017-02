Managements of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Pension Commission (PENCOM) have announced plans to strengthen the administration of retiree life annuity as a mode of retirement benefit. A statement by the head, corporate affairs of NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, said the measure was under the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), saying the decision was…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.