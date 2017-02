The Nigerian currency on Tuesday dropped further in value to a low record of N507 per U.S dollar at the parallel market following supply shortage. Naira has been trading at N500 against the dollar since last week. This has further widened the margin between the official and parallel market to 40 percent. At the official…



