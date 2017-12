The nation’s currency has reversed a N1.00k loss on Monday to gain N0.15k against the US dollar on Tuesday at the inter-bank market after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, December 4, 2017, opened the foreign exchange market this week with the injection of another $210,000,000 to sustain liquidity. After trading on Tuesday,…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.