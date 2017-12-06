NAPTIP confirms arrival of 5,079 Nigerians from Libya

No fewer than 5,079 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from Libya, through the assistance of International Immigration Organization (IMO).

The returnees who were airlifted from Libya arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos

The exact figures of returnees to Nigeria from January 2017 through the Murtala Muhammad Airport Lagos is – 5,079.

According to the agency, out of the 10 shelters put in place in Abuja, Lagos, Benin, Sokoto, Makurdi, Osogbo, Kano and Uyo; total of returnees received at NAPTIP shelter in Lagos state this year was 678.

Abdulrahim Shaibu, NAPTIP Director, Legal & Prosecution who spoke in Abuja, during investigate public hearing held at the instance of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, added that there are other returnees from various countries, namely: Libya, Mali, Burkina Fasso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Benin Republic, France, Italy, Russia, UAE, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

He explained that out of the 26 Nigerians who allegedly died on the Mediterranean sea, only two have been identified as true citizens of Nigeria from Delta and Edo state respectively, adding that they were identified by the husband and sister of the victims.

While narrating his ordeal, Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) lamented that hundreds of youths from his constituency in Esan federal constituency are being truck-loaded through Kano to Niger Republic and other destinations without checks.

Also speaking, Chris Azubogu (PDP-Anambra) underscored the need for proper identification of Nigerians within the country and overseas as well as registration of Nigerians repatriated and enrolled in schools and empowered by the government.

In his intervention, Edward Pwajok (APC-Plateau), stressed the need to strengthen immigration policy and the regulatory agencies, queried the failure of the regulatory agencies from tracking dubious Nigerians and slave proprietors.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Security (DSS) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have clamped down on some travel agencies allegedly involved in trafficking of Nigerians for sex trade in Libya, Dubai and Italy.

In his presentation, Lawal Satana, DSS Enforcement who stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration in the bid to tackle the menace of neo-human slavery emphasized the need to intensify public awareness on the danger of human trafficking.

He noted that about $2,000 (about N700,000) required for transportation of an individual to Libya is sufficient for establishment of trade in Nigeria.

Satana who confirmed the arrest of two travel agents involved in human trafficking, noted that the security agency has initiated moves to forestall registration of any travel agency being registered by Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) without security clearance.

He lamented that most of the promoters of the travel agencies after the arrest are fond of registering another travel agencies with similar names/identity, hence the need for clamp-down.

According to him, the common route being used by the slave syndicate is Marabi along Niger Republic border, where the syndicate members recruit agents and join taxis.

Satana further noted that despite the sum of N43,000 being given to all the returnees by the IMO, most of them still find their ways back to Libya, Italy and other destinations, adding that the security agencies have been having running battle with the multi-billion dollar syndicates.

The NAPTIP Director observed that the inhuman activities were being perpetuated by the syndicate in connivance with highly placed Nigerians.

According to him, a female Pastor named Chioma who doubles as the owner of ‘Rich Travel Agency’ in Abuja, was arrested while attempting to facilitate the overseas travel for 36 Nigerian women to Saudi Arabia through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, most of the victims who travelled from Ilorin, Kwara State, were housed in hotels within Abuja metropolis, were arrested following tip-off from security agencies, while one of the travel agents ran away with their passports.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja