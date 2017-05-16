Nasarawa state govt partners World Bank on assisted erosion programme

Nasarawa state government has paid its counter fund of N500 million to the World Bank for participation in the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project. (NEWMAP)

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Agara, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lafia during a meeting with members of the steering committee for the project.

He explained that the World Bank assisted programme was aimed at tackling gully erosion as well as the challenges of watershed management facing most states in Nigeria.

He said that Nasarawa is one of the 18 states in Nigeria currently benefiting from the project.

Agara added that execution of NEWMAP would go a long way to address the challenges of erosion and environmental degradation in parts of the state.

He said the government was committed to putting measures in place to curb erosion, soil degradation and other adverse effects of climate chnge plaguing the state.

The deputy governor lauded the efforts of the federal government to avert environmental hazards through programmes such as NEWMAP.

He expressed the willingness of the government to partner the federal government and other relevant agencies in this direction.

He said that the meeting would ensure that the execution of the project in the state was in conformity with the national development plan.

He added that the meeting would also approve the annual work plan for the project.

Agara said the meeting would also provide guidelines for the operations of members of the technical committee for the project.

He added that the meeting would also deliberate and resolve conflict that might arise in the affected communities.

The Commissioner for Environment and Solid minerals, Mr Gabriel Aka’aka, who chairs the committee, assured that members would work assiduously to ensure success of the project.