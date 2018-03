Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the country’s 2018 spending plan on April 24, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari presented a 2018 budget of 8.612 trillion naira, the country’s biggest ever, to lawmakers in November and was targeting Jan. 1, 2018 for its passage. Dogara said the budget would be laid…



