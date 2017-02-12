Nazi-era German anthem at tennis tournament sparks outrage

The obsolete first verse, including the words “Germany, Germany above all else” was sung by a soloist at the Fed Cup.

The error left members of the German team and fans upset and angry.

The US Tennis Association extended “a sincere apology to the German Fed Cup team and fans for the outdated national anthem.

“This mistake will not occur again,” it said.

Germany’s Andrea Petkovic and Alison Riske of the US were about to play their first-round tie when the anthem was heard.

“It was an absolute outrage and affront, the lowest.

“It was by some way the worst thing that’s happened to me, especially in the Fed Cup,” Petkovic said.

The song, the Deutschlandlied, became the official German anthem under the democratic Weimar Republic in the 1920s.

But, after World War Two, the first contentious verse was dropped and the Federal Republic adopted only the third verse beginning “Unity and justice and freedom”.

The Fed Cup is the largest international team competition in women’s tennis, and included 99 teams in 2015.

Petkovic lost to Riske 7-6 6-2.

The 2017 Fed Cup is the 55th edition of the most important tournament between national teams in women’s tennis.