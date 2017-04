As part of its vision to build capacity for young lawyers and to improve the quality of Intellectual Property (IP) practice in Nigeria, the IP committee of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) held a one-day seminar to discuss innovative trends in IP, challenges in the practice of intellectual property law, IP…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.