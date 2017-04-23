NDDC commissioner commiserate with victims of electrocution in Cross River

The Commissioner representing Cross River in the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Sylvester Nsa, has commiserated with families of victims electrocuted at a viewing centre in Calabar while watching a football match.

The incident which occurred in Nyangassang, a sleepy community in Calabar municipality on Thursday evening claimed seven lives while scores were injured at the viewing centre reportedly built under high tension cables.

Nsa, in a statement issued in Calabar described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the loss of lives under such circumstance was regrettable.

He commiserated with the bereaved families while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

The commissioner however, advised the Town Planning department and other regulatory agencies in Cross River not to approve the construction of houses under high tension cable.

Nsa said that houses already constructed under high tension cables should immediately be demolished by relevant authorities to forestall future occurrence of such unfortunate incidents.