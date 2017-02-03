NDE empowers 800 youths in Niger in 2016 – Official

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Niger said it had trained and empowered 800 youths and women in various skills in the state in 2016.

The State Coordinator, Abdullahi Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.

He said 50 beneficiaries were trained in rural employment promotion programmes, 45 in special public works and 25 in environmental beautification departments.

According to him, some of those trained are engaged in agricultural production such as dry season farming, poultry and garden farming.

“Under the special public works, we have a timely intervention programme for graduates of university to engage themselves and exhibit their talents, especially for those who are engineers, doctors or pharmacists.

“We engage them in hospitals for a period of time and if they are good, the hospital absorb them as permanent staff,’’ he said.

Mohammed said 13 instructors and one supervisor were engaged to teach students with deficiencies in WAEC and NECO under the graduate coaching scheme department to improve their academic performance.

He said that 360 persons across the three senatorial districts benefited from the vocational scheme development programmes and acquired various skills on how to be self-reliant among those trained by the directorate.

The Coordinator added that the organisation in collaboration with Sen. Sahibi Aliyu, also trained 100 youths on various skills acquisition in New Bussa of Borgu Local Government Area.

He said additional 17 persons were resettled with farming equipment to enhance production of farm produce.

Mohammed said 52 youths were trained and empower in small scale enterprises while 100 women were resettled.

He, however, advised youths to key into the programme and become self-reliant rather than waiting for government’s job.