Ndume tasks FG on restoration of civil authorities in liberated communities

Muhammad Ndume on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to fast track the restoration of civil authorities in liberated communities in Borno to hasten the return of socio-economic activities.

Ndume, senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly and also a member of the Presidential Committee on the North East, made the call during a courtesy visit on Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The Senator, who led other members of the committee on the visit, noted that the call became imperative following successes recorded by the military in liberating so many communities from the terrorists.

“The military has lived up to expectations by clearing Boko Haram from many communities, but lack of support from other angles has created more jobs for the military in these places.

“In Gwoza for example, soldiers have set up classrooms teaching both children and adults. “The sacrifice by the military is enormous as it touches on every aspect of life.

“Soldiers are even settling domestic quarrels between husbands and wives.’’

According to Ndume, the gesture further makes the military more popular among the people.

“Our people are so happy with the military and each time I visit, they ask me to thank the military for the sacrifice they are making to enhance their living condition.

“But all these have to do with the good and committed leadership at the top,’’ he said. Ndume said that their visit was to thank the commander for a job well done.

“Our visit is primarily to thank you and show appreciation for the gallantry efforts in fighting the terrorists from our communities.

“In the previous years, the situation was bad, but now we have seen significant changes in the anti terrorism war,’’ he said.

Unlike in previous years, “we can now sleep with our eyes closed because the terrorists have been chased away from their Sambisa forest stronghold’’.

“Even after that, you are still chasing them wherever they go, that is commendable.’’

He assured that the National Assembly would reciprocate by supporting the military in whatever way to achieve its mandate.