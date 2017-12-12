NERC lauds Ayade’s effort at attracting power sector investors

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has lauded the effort of Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State for providing the enabling environment for investment in power generation in the state.

Sanusi Garba, Vice Chairman of NERC says that Cross River State is endowed with natural resources to play a central role in the power sector.

Garba who made this known Tuesday when he lead a delegation to present power generation for 528 MW floating power plant to MGIG Independent Power Generating Company Ltd to the Ben Ayade at the brief ceremony.

Ben Ayade in his address at the event commended the management of NERC for its capacity and professionalism at processing the licence considering that the last document in the application was submitted last year.

Ayade urge the Commission to properly monitor Discos over what he describes as inadequate service delivery.

He enthused that power was central to the industrialisation policy of his administration; even as he promised to assist the commission to carry out its statutory functions.

Dafe Akpeneye, a commissioner from NERC commended the Governor for his dynamism and that states government should assist in the areas of safety and removal of buildings under high tension wire.

Other areas of Akpeneye want states government intervention include customer enumeration, electricity theft and payment of electricity bills.

