The board of directors of Nestle Nigeria Plc has proposed a final dividend of N21.93 billion for 2017 financial year as the consumer goods giant continues to lure its owners with consistent payment. Details of the dividend payment show each shareholder will get N27.50 for every N0.50 shares held. Dividend has grown by 8.0 percent…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.