L – R shows Pai Gamde, Acting Head, Corporate Services Division, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Stephanie Busari, Supervising Producer – Africa, CNN; Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chief Executive Officer, NSE; Richard Quest, International Business Correspondent, CNN; Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology, NSE; Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Executive Director, Capital Markets Division, NSE and Tinuade Awe, General Counsel and Head of Regulation, NSE at the Closing Gong Ceremony today at the Exchange

Some highly capitalised stocks on Thursday recorded price growth on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), reversing the negative trend. Nestle led the gainers’ table with a gain of N12 to close at N725.50 per share. It was followed by Stanbic IBTC which gained N1.58 to close at N25, while Dangote Cement appreciated by N1 to…