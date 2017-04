The logistics industry in Nigeria is set to witness a boost on Friday with the unveiling of an application software- CentralDispatchAfrica.com- a digital market place solutions in the transportation industry in Nigeria. The app, which is simple and easy to use, will bridge the gap between shippers and carriers and stimulate efficiency in the movement…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.