‘New Money’, a clash of veterans and newbies

Inkblot Productions and Filmone Distribution have gathered the industry’s biggest and fastest rising actors in their new film.

Titled “New Money”, the star-studded movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s most celebrated directors Tope Oshin and boasts of a stellar cast ranging from Veterans Kate Henshaw, Femi Branch, Kalu Ikeagwu and Dakore Akande to Nollywood newbies Jemima Osunde and Adeolu Adefarasin

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, New Money was written by Chinaza Onuzo and follows the life of Toun Odumosu (played by Jemima Osunde), a young aspiring designer whose life changes following the death of an absentee tycoon father (Kalu Ikeagwu) who left her to fill his shoes. The comedy drama follows her coming to terms with her newfound riches and takes the audience through her journey as she tries to successfully merge her newfound wealth with her old life.

Aside Newbie, Jemima Osunde, the film also features musician Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and break out Instagram Comedian Wofai Fada who play major roles as Quam (Toun’s Boyfriend) and Binta (Toun’s best friend) respectively. Wale Ojo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ajibade, Daniel Etim Effiong and Bikiya Graham- Douglas also bring their A- game.

Veterans Dakore Akande and Kate Henshaw’s characters are on different ends of the table as both of them try to get Toun Odumosu to do what they think is best for her. Femi Branch on the other hand is an entrepreneur who sees an opportunity to make a quick buck from the lead’s newfound wealth.

“It was a creatively fulfilling project for me, right from the pre-production stages, to the end of post-production” Tope Oshin said

New Money opens in cinemas from March 23, 2018 and judging by the released teaser, the one hour, thirty minutes movie will be jam-packed with drama, comedy and suspense.

Anthonia Obokoh