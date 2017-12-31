New Year: Atiku calls for unity among Nigerians

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has extended his good wishes to all Nigerians in the New Year, calling for unity among Nigerians in 2018.

Atiku in a New Year message issued by his media office in Abuja on Sunday, expressed optimism that the New Year will usher empowerment of Nigerians through increased job opportunities.

According to him, 2018 will be the beginning of the renaissance of the country.

“As we step into the New Year, my hope for Nigeria is that all Nigerians will be united.

“It is my hope that this year will bring out the empowerment of Nigerians and that through increased job opportunities Nigeria will be working again.

“It is my hope that all Nigerians will live in a safe and secure country. It is my hope that all Nigerians will live in an economy that provides them the quality of life they deserve and our youth have the opportunity to receive an education that sets the standard for all of Africa and the world.

“My commitment in this New Year is to help ensure that Nigeria will rise again and that the hopes of all Nigerians become a reality,” Atiku said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja