New Year: Mark urges Nigerians to brace up to challenges of nationhood

The immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark, has urged the governments and citizens alike to brace up to the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously to make 2018 a year of fulfillment.

Mark in a goodwill message to Nigerians marking the New Year, noted that 2017 was challenging but expressed optimism that 2018 would be fulfilling if governments at all levels make the people the centre point of its policies and programme.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of citizens in the midst of socio-economic and political difficulties in 2017 and urged them to reignite their undying spirit and enter 2018 with vigor and hope.

The lawmaker reminded the present administration that the period of buck-passing should be over for a more purposeful governance in order to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“I think the period of blame-game should be over by now. It is time this administration give Nigerians purposeful leadership and deliver the dividends of Democracy to the Nigerian people”, he stressed.

In a statement on Sunday by Paul Mumeh, Media Assistant to David Mark, the former Senate President noted that the present administration has had enough gestation period to deliver on its mandate, pointing out that dissipating energy trading blames is needless.

He also expressed worries over the unabating insecurity situation in the country, a development he feared may have defied orthodox methods of combating crimes.

To this end, Mark advocated for an urgent review of the security arrangement in the country in order to curtail the multi-faceted security challenges ravaging the nation.

Security, he explained, should be given utmost priority “because no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of crime or insecurity”.

Senator Mark urged security operatives to rise up to the challenge.

According to him, “I believe that Nigerians deserve to live in peace, in any part of the country without fear of intimidation or molestation. We need to cooperate with each other to make progress . We can work together to make our nation great again”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja