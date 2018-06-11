Ambode, wife seek more support for LASG

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle, have appealed to Lagosians to keep faith with the current administration and key into the various policies and programmes designed to make Lagos a better place for all.

Both spoke at the second edition of Lagos Marathon Praise, a 12-hour nonstop song ministrations featuring 28 gospel artistes, held weekend, in Ikeja, to appreciate God’s mercies, peaceful co-existence among tribes, languages as well as the religious harmony being experienced in Lagos.

According to Bolanle, the praise hour was also to show gratitude to God, for faithfully directing the government and protecting the residents since the last three years.

The governor’s wife noted that the government and the people continually owed to God a debt of thanksgiving and it is only when this was done that the state and the citizens could enjoy greater prosperity.

“We had thought deeply about the wonderful acts of God to us as individuals, as a government and as a people; and came to the humble realisation that, we owe Him a huge debt of gratitude we can never fully repay, no matter how we try. What we are doing here today, is just a mark of gratitude from grateful servants,” she said.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode represented at the event by his special adviser on education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, specifically said he was grateful to God for the transformation witnessed in the state the last three years.

“Each time I reflect on the level of development our state has experienced within this period, I come to the conclusion that this could not have been possible without God.

“I believe this gathering is divinely ordained and timely considering we are approaching the general elections in 2019 and the measure of help that we have received from God as a people and State. I also believe very strongly that as we engage in this marathon praise, we shall receive more grace and blessings from God.”

The governor said the musical concert aligned with his administration’s drive to support and create the enabling environment for the discovery and development of personal talents, particularly in the area of creative arts.

“It is therefore my expectation that in addition to the spiritual blessings of this event, talents will also be discovered,” he said.

Taiwo Adegboyega, the coordinator of the Marathon Praise said overwhelmed by the peaceful coexistence among people of diverse ethnic backgrounds, religion, culture and languages which had enabled the government to deliver on its promises to the people, “the First Lady thought it worthy that God who had made the achievements possible should be praised.”

He said the event was therefore aimed at bringing people together irrespective of religion, culture or ethnic affiliation to praise God for His divine mercy on the state and its people.

JOSHUA BASSEY