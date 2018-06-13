Buhari re-appoints FRSC Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi, ànd five other Chief Executive Officers of Federal Agencies.

The President has similarly approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers of Federal Agencies and one Senior Special Assistant.

Boboye Oyeyemi was re-appointed for the final term of four (4) years with effect, from 24th July, 2018.

The President àlso approved appointment of Jafaru Momoh as Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja.

Nwadinigwe Uwatoronye was reappointed as Chief Medical Director of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu State

Others include Jidere Bala as Director General of Energy Commission of Nigeria ànd Mohammed Jibrin as Director General the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

Buhari also announce the appointment of Mohammed Haruna as Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure.

Àli Adamu was appointed as Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe, Gombe State.

The President also approved the apointment of Jaba Adamu as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarrawa State.

A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Goverof the Federation said Presidency also approved the appointment of Yahaya Lawal as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, with effect from 1st April, 2018.

The statement noted that the appointees were enjoined to live up to the high expectations of the public for prompt, conscientious and self-less service at all times.

The President urged them to regard public offices as trust that should not be betrayed.